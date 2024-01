Despite her disagreement with Florida’s new financial disclosure forms, Beth Petrunoff decided to not resign her seat on Naples City Council after all.

“After meeting with several experts in the field, I believe that I have found a way to stay on Council and maintain a semblance of privacy in my home life,” Petrunoff explained in an email she sent Friday afternoon to Mayor Teresa Heitmann, City Manager Jay Boodheshwar and City Clerk Patricia Rambosk. “It would have been so much easier to bow out because of the newly imposed disclosure requirements but, as in all decisions, there is another side to this decision.”

