Tracking a weak cold front in Southwest Florida

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a weak cold front moving through Southwest Florida on Tuesday.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Tuesday: A weak cold front is moving through Southwest Florida this morning. We are seeing a partly cloudy sky along that front and will see more sunshine today as that front moves south. Highs today in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures turn chilly this evening and overnight.

Wednesday: Mostly clear and chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sun and clouds for the afternoon and pleasant temperatures. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. We’ll stay dry in the afternoon and early evening, but a few showers are possible through the late evening and overnight.

Thursday: Isolated showers will be with us for the morning commute. Temperatures start in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers are expected to an end by mid-morning afterwards we’ll see a drier afternoon with sun and clouds.

