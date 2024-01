Alexander Clark Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A convicted felon has been arrested after he was allegedly found sleeping in a stolen car at a Cape Coral gas station with a firearm in his lap.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the 7-Eleven at Chiquita Boulevard South on Saturday.

A store clerk told officers a gray Kia Optima was parked at a gas pump for an extended period.

When officers ran the license plate number of the car, they found that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office had reported it stolen.

As officers approached the car, they saw 23-year-old Alexander Mitchell Clark asleep in the driver’s seat with a loaded pink handgun in his lap.

Officers quickly detained Clark.

They arrested Clark and retrieved the handgun, as well as other suspicious items, including burglary tools and a laptop.

An officer confirmed the laptop had also been taken during a vehicle burglary.

The car was returned to its owner, who parked at Hertz Arena the day before with his keys inside the unlocked car.

Clark faces charges of grand theft and possession of a firearm.