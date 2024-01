Joint replacements are pretty common with many people getting a new knee or hip to alleviate their pain, but when it comes to the ankle, the option was often less appealing.

The surgery to fix it was complex and results were not always optimal. It leads many patients to undergo a fusion instead.

That’s changing now, thanks to 3-D technology.

Fort Myers Orthopedic Surgeon Jeremy Schwartz said there’s a lot riding on our ankles. If the joint breaks down, even the simple act of walking can be excruciating and lead a patient to explore joint replacement.

“If someone has broken their ankle in the past or had a sports injury with ligament tears, and they wind up developing arthritis, but they still want the range of motion. They still want the activity level,” said Schwartz.

The operation was historically tricky. There isn’t much bone stock, and the ankle is a small space to work in.

So Schwartz started using CT scans and 3-D printers at his practice, Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida, to make a custom guide for each patient.

“That takes into account any bone spurs they might have, any deformity they might have, any loss of bone they might have, and allows us to cut the implant into position perfectly in line with what their anatomy is,” added the surgeon.

Another twist: earlier techniques required surgeons to go through the heel of the foot, which added stress to healing. A newer way is to go directly into the ankle.

“We primarily come from the front of the ankle, make about a six-inch incision,” explained Schwartz. “[It] allows you to see all the nerves and blood vessels and critical structures, expose the ankle and then implant the joint.”

The ankle bones are shaved and capped for a smooth fit, and the procedure’s performed with minimal disruption.