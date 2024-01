Track updates on possible severe weather and special weather warnings throughout Saturday with The Weather Authority.

12:00 p.m.

Careful if you’re on the road: low visibility is reported in some areas.

The storm is starting to leave Pine Island and pushing inland, according to The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt.

11:30 a.m.

A special weather statement reports that strong thunderstorms will impact Charlotte, western DeSoto, southeastern Sarasota and northern Lee Counties until noon. Local flooding and wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible.

10:30 a.m.

Weather warnings are rolling in across Southwest Florida. Saturday is not the day for a pleasant boat ride.

A special marine warning was released affecting areas from Bonita Beach to Englewood. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts and wind gusts of up to 40 knots may impact the area. The warning is set to expire around 12:45 p.m.

The Weather Authority is tracking multiple areas of broad rotation heading east.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded parts of Southwest Florida from a Level 1 to a Level 2 risk for severe weather. View details here.