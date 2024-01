Drivers in Florida are used to seeing faces with signs asking for money or other help, but that may be coming to an end.

“I think, unfortunately in today’s day and age, it’s probably necessary for some people to do it,” said Steve from Naples.

“It’s probably not a good idea just to give money, because you never know what they’re going to spend it on,” said Dennis Catana, who is visiting from Toronto, Canada.

HB 759 is a bill that would limit panhandling based on when and where it occurs and would make the act a potential felony.

“Whether I would give every time I saw somebody, it would depend on a lot of other factors,” said Steve.

Steve lives in Naples and feels for people who have no other choice but to ask for money.

“It could be overpoliced, which is a danger, but it could protect some people from the abusive activity when they are panhandling,” he said.

“I remember I used to keep gift cards with me, like Starbucks or Walmart, and sometimes I would give that,” said Catana, “but there’s a big chance that a lot of times they even refuse that.”

If passed, people would not be able to panhandle from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. the next day.

“Maybe it would force them to just think of a different solution, and optimistically a better solution, like, ‘OK, we can’t beg. Let’s go to a soup kitchen or something,'” Catana said.

It would also ban people from asking for money on all roadways or public sidewalks within 50 feet of a commercially zoned property, bus stop, ATM machine or bank, parking lot, parking garage and public restroom.

“The best you can do is just, either, what I do, which is try to give a gift card or just ignore it,” said Catana.