Coral Gables-based Colfax Development has discovered Southwest Florida. The real estate and development company purchased two properties in southern Lee County and plans to build two small shopping plazas, with the first expected to begin in February and the second sometime in the spring.

Alico L-7 is on the south side of Alico Road almost across from the Amazon warehouses. The second, Estero Plaza, is on Three Oaks Parkway just north of Estero Parkway.

