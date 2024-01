A man and a woman have been found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a hotel room at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on White Lake Boulevard in Collier County, according to deputies.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at 10:58 a.m., Tuesday.

Preliminary reports indicate cleaning staff at the hotel went in to clean the room and found both the man and the woman deceased and covered in blood.

The cause of death, along with the identities of the individuals involved, have not been made available.