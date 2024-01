Fire crews on scene in Estero (CREDIT: Estero Fire Rescue)

Multiple fire rescue crews responded to a fire that consumed a mobile home and led to the loss of a pet in Estero.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning on Sherill Lane, according to Estero Fire Rescue.

Only the single mobile home was damaged by the flames.

No one was injured, but a pet died due to inhaling too much smoke.

The fire was extinguished and remains under investigation.

Broadway East was blocked due to fire equipment but has now reopened.