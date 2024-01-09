Friesfactory to open this month in Cape Coral

Michael and Naddya Mueckenhausen are ready to open their newest restaurant at 1616 Cape Coral Parkway W., Unit 101, in the Publix-anchored Camelot Isles Shopping Center in southwest Cape Coral. Anticipated to open at the end of January, it will be the main location for Mueckenhausen’s three Friesfactory restaurants.

While the new restaurant’s marketing makes it feel like a chain, Friesfactory is a local family-owned business. The other two Friesfactory locations in south Fort Myers and East Naples operate within the Mueckenhausen’s original restaurant concept, Lobster Rolls No.1.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.