Punta Gorda City Council discusses solutions for downtown flooding

On the heels of mid-December’s heavy rainfall that caused water from Charlotte Harbor to break through floodgates, enter storm drains and flood Punta Gorda’s historic district, residents braced for another round of heavy rainfall Jan. 9 amid high tide, which will occur around midnight.

Last week, several residents took their concerns about flooding before Punta Gorda City Council. Mayor Lynne Matthews and council members directed City Manager Greg Murray to conduct a study of what can be done to safeguard homes from future flooding.

