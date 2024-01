Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Tallahassee from Iowa for the annual State of the State address and said he would challenge lawmakers to build upon the accomplishments of 2023.

“2024 will be a banner year in the free state of Florida,” said DeSantis.

He opened his State of the State addressed with a simple thank you to lawmakers for working with him to make Florida the nation’s envy.

DeSantis said that the great migration is for good reason. States like California, New York and Illinois are driving people away.

“These failures are not the result of chance. They are the result of choices made by elected officials to put ideologies over sound policy,” he said. “In this time for choosing, the State of Florida has chosen well. Our choices have produced results that are second to none in this country.”

DeSantis was quick to declare Florida number one for business, crime, education, parental rights and small but efficient government.

“In New York City, a famous debt clock shows the national debt moving up in real-time. I’d like to see one of those made for Florida’s debt. Only, a Florida debt clock would be counting down, not up, because we have paid down nearly 25% of our state’s debt over the past four years,” said the governor.

In their democratic response, State Senator Lauren Book and State Representative Fentrice Driskell called out the governor for what he glossed over or didn’t mention at all, such as Florida’s cost of living and property insurance crisis.

“Our state cannot remain strong and grow if so many families are struggling to find and keep a place to call home,” said Driskell. “There’s not enough good housing for people, so home and rental prices aren’t affordable.”

“We were elected to do the people’s work,” said Book, “and yours is the interest we proudly serve, but the urgency is paramount. Floridians are not merely asking but begging for help.”

The Democrats also accused DeSantis of being out of touch with Floridians because he’s spending most of his time running for president.

The governor never mentioned his presidential campaign.

After his speech, he held a briefing on Tuesday’s storm and then bolted back to Iowa, where he’ll remain until the caucuses on Monday.