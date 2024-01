Tyrone Page’s mugshot. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

32-year-old Tyrone Page arrested for pointing and firing a gun at another car with a woman and her daughter inside on Wednesday night.

“It’s not surprising that there’s road rage and everything, but people really need to, you know, kind of keep their anger in check and not have these outbursts of rage, you know, towards people,” said Michael Hamwey.

According to the arrest report the victim followed page and gave updates to deputies on his location, but stopped when she says he fired that gun.

“It doesn’t even seem like it was super late at night,” said Jessica Noom of Collier County. “There were still plenty of cars out on the road. That’s just so dangerous for everybody.”

Deputies began their pursuit of page’s blue Hyundai near Immokalee and Randall roads.

“Everyone can be angry and be angry in their own way. But when you start to, you know, infringe on someone else, that’s, that’s a whole different ball game,” said Hamwey.

It continued down wilson boulevard, then Golden Gate Boulevard West, to Collier Boulevard, before finally coming to an end near Seventh Avenue Southwest.

Deputies said they used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

“Same thing if you were to pull out a gun in any other circumstance. Driving alone is dangerous, like your car could be a weapon on its own. If you’re combining that with guns and anger and aggression and assault…”

“I think that person needs psychological help to, at the end of the day, it’s one of those things where it can be avoided through other means, and trying to do better at being a better human being,” Hamwey said.

Page is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling vehicle, and is expected to go before a judge tomorrow for first appearance.