Fatal Tice hit-and-run car. CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Fort Myers police are looking for a white, newer-model Camry, with a logo on the driver’s side.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers released new video of a suspect vehicle on Thursday. HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CAR (turning left w/ driver door decal)?

Possibly a newer model Camry, white in color, suspected to be the hit & run vehicle in a 1/6/24 fatal traffic crash on Palm Beach Blvd / Fairfax Dr, Ft Myers!

Contact FHP/Crimestoppers @ 1-800-780-TIPS! @swflcrime8477 pic.twitter.com/UtYQZmwWvL — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) January 11, 2024

They say the sedan hit and killed a 52-year-old man on Saturday.

The fatal hit and run happened on Palm Beach Boulevard near Fairfax Drive in Tice, just before 7:30 p.m.

If you have any information on this vehicle, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.