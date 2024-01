MGN

Starbucks has announced the return of the bring your re-useable cup policy when ordering in the drive-thru, the app or in-store.

This is part of the company’s attempt to help reduce waste and improve the environment.

Locations will accept all drinks and sizes as part of this policy.

For app users, once an order is placed, an option will appear where the user can select the “personal cup” option.

Customers have expressed mixed feelings about the Bring Your Cup policy, mentioning that while it’s good for the environment, it can also cause additional wait times, especially in the drive-thru.

Customers who use their own cups will receive a 10-cent discount on their drinks.