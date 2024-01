White hook shown in E23’s mouth (CREDIT: SWFL Eagle Cam)

A nutritious breakfast is the way to start the day, but a hook in your mouth is another story.

E23 showed signs of distress as a possible hook was seen lodged in its mouth Sunday morning, according to footage on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

F23 attempted to free the material multiple times and finally removed the hook from the baby eagle’s mouth.

