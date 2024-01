People are stepping up to help improve dozens of communities in Lee County. The Greater Community Inter-Denominational Ministerial Alliance is hosting its first-ever service.

Dozens of local leaders and pastors gathered Sunday night to give voices to the voiceless and tackle issues.

READ MORE: Lee County religious leaders form alliance to help the community

WINK News spoke to two pastors in the group at the beginning of January as they looked forward to Sunday night’s service. Both saw the event as a chance to help in different ways, from communicating with the city council to tackling social needs.

“We want to interface with healthcare officials, and of course, with leaders of our municipalities, be they county commissioners or city council people,” said Pastor William Glover of Mount Hermon Church.

“Some of those needs are having assistance. Some of them are mentally distressed, some that are homeless. There’s some that have social needs that need to be met,” said Senior Pastor Rickey Anderson of the Christ Fellowship Ministries.