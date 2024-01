Map showing closure of Pan American Blvd., North Port (CREDIT: City of North Port)

The City of North Port is taking care of its seawalls and sidewalks. The city announced a road closure that will last for three weeks starting Monday.

Pan American Blvd. will be closed between Merrill Street and Safford Terrace, said the city. construction will focus on repairing the seawall and sidewalks along Jeffery Lake.

Motorists can use Biscayne Drive as a detour.