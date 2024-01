Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding two suspects wanted for a robbery at an arcade in Fort Myers.

Crime Stoppers said the robbery occurred on Tuesday at the Arcade 777 at 8711 Cypress Lake Drive.

One of the suspects wore a white hoodie with a brown jacket, while the other wore a blue hoodie.

The men then fled in a maroon SUV.

Anyone with information on these two men is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.