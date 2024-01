Fort Myers Flooding. CREDIT: WINK News

The evening storms across SWFL on Monday caused a headache for those commuting.

Downtown Fort Myers wasn’t too bad; the roads were wet, but spots like Hendry Street, notorious for flooding, faired pretty well. However, it was a different story if you headed down Palm Beach Blvd or Fowler Street.

WINK took a drive down Fowler Street to find it completely underwater. Cars struggled to get through. Some even flooded out along the sides of the street.

The rain was relentless, making the commute for many near impossible.

A stretch of the road leading up to Palm Beach Boulevard was completely backed up as a crew worked to move a truck that got stuck in what appeared to be a pothole.

WINK saw multiple cars up Marsh Avenue stuck in the middle of the road with hazards on. Some of them even seemed abandoned.

Other vehicles had to weave around them. We watched as some of these cars were towed and also saw some people walking motorcycles or bikes home.

Eventually, Fort Myers police blocked Palm Beach Boulevard eastbound and later did the same westbound at East Riverside Drive to park.

And that wasn’t the only road that was closed Monday night.

FMPD closed the Edison Bridge northbound until the water receded. Also, they closed portions of Fowler Street.

