The months of campaigning for the coveted Republican presidential nomination will hopefully pay off for one candidate as they prepare for the Iowa caucus tonight.

The record-breaking cold weather made leading candidates Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis struggle to deliver their last-minute messages before the 8 p.m. caucus Monday.

The severe weather has proven to be more impactful than expected, as a concern for voter turnout might be affected due to the cold temperatures, with DeSantis claiming that it might be a good thing for his campaign.

The latest Des Moines Register poll suggests that DeSantis’ supporters are the “most passionate,” but will it overcome the substantial lead Trump has over him and Haley?

Dennis Goldford, a political analyst for the University of Iowa told WINK News that he’ll be watching closely, vigilant for any anomalies.

“If you were polling first and you come in first, that’s a dog bites man story,” said Goldford. “But if you were polling fourth and you come in even a strong second, that’s a man bites dog story, and so that becomes really significant.”

The Des Moines Register’s final poll before the caucus shows the Florida Governor has slipped into third place; however, anything is possible.

