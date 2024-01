Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

A driver had to be transported to the hospital after a rollover crash into a shed occurred in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old driving a 2015 Mercedes crashed into a shed on Sunday on State Road 82 and Harcourt Avenue.

The driver, who resides in Fort Myers, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The residential shed and fence sustained substantial damage, and the home sustained minor damage.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.