The arrival of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in December is projected to boost the Charlotte County’s Tourist Development Tax revenue by $1 million, Commissioner Chris Constance said during a Jan. 9 meeting.

“I think that within a year’s time if Sunseeker does what [it’s projected] to do, we’re probably still going to be about a million dollars more plus, to the bottom line,” Constance said.

