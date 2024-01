The bizarre and unexpected relentless weather drenching Southwest Florida during the dry season is leaving locals wondering what’s going on.

The answer: El Niño.

You wouldn’t know Southwest Florida is technically in the dry season by looking at the past 24 hours.

There’s mud covering the sidewalks, and roads are still slick after the rainy weather and more on the way.

When we see an El Niño pattern in full gear, like current conditions, the jet stream shifts south during the winter, bringing rainier conditions across the southern parts of the United States.

WINK News’ weather team expects more scattered storms across Southwest Florida Tuesday evening.