Following unexpected delays, J. Alexander’s Restaurant finally opened Jan. 10 in the former North Naples spot of the longtime Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, which operated for more than 20 years on U.S. 41 just south of Vanderbilt Beach Road.

Nashville-based J. Alexander’s has more than 30 locations nationwide with a menu that features a wide selection of American classics, including prime rib, steaks, seafood, sandwiches and entree salads. The Naples restaurant is the seventh in Florida for J. Alexander’s brand, following locations in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Palm Beach Gardens, Plantation and Tampa.

With an upscale casual dining concept ideal for a wealthier tourism-based market that significantly dines out, what took J. Alexander’s so long to find its way to Naples?

