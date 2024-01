Roodgery mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A 30-year-old Naples man is facing premeditated murder and six other charges after a chaotic scene in Golden Gate.

According to a report by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 11, Roger Roodgery shot a man in the face and stomach on 42 Street Southwest.

The first victim was outside, and deputies said Roodgery came up from behind, pistol-whipped and pointed a gun at him.

A second victim arrived at the scene while driving a car. Roodgery pointed the gun, and the driver quickly put the car in reverse and hit Roodgery’s parked vehicle.

Investigators said Roodgery shot into the car and wounded the victim in the face and stomach.

Later, the victim tried going into their home to call for help.

Roodgery was identified because when the second victim hit the parked car, part of the VIN number fell off. This helped authorities track down the owner of the car, Roodgery’s wife.

Roodgery was arrested for an unrelated case later that day.

For the next several months, authorities conducted DNA tests on evidence.

Roodgery will be back in court in February.