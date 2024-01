A local seafood restaurant launching this week promotes the marina lifestyle of Naples Bay in a waterfront location off the beaten path.

The Syren Oyster & Cocktail Bar, 909 10th St. S., Suite 106, is set to open Jan. 18 in a commercial unit of the Naples Boat Club, a full-service marina at the historic Old Naples waterfront on Naples Bay. The restaurant space most recently was Wharf Tavern Restaurant & Lobster House, which closed in 2021 after a 10-season run, and previously was Cafe La Mer & Bistro and Turner’s Lobster House.

The Syren, more than two years in the making, was ready to open when Hurricane Ian pushed 3 feet of bay water into the new restaurant in 2022.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.