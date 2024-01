WINK News has the 911 call of the fake bomb threat called into a Port Charlotte Walmart from a stolen cellphone.

“There’s a bomb,” the caller said.

“You said there’s a what?” the 911 operator responded.

“There’s a bomb,” the caller said.

“Where? Walmart?”

Later on, the caller who made the fake bomb threat indicates time is of the essence.

“Hello…” the 911 operator said.

“Tick… tick… tick…” the caller said.

“Hello, this is 911 operator,” they said.

“Tick… Tick…” the caller said.

“What’s your name?” the operator asked.

Charlotte County deputies said the voice on the phone belongs to Coty Clements.

Authorities also said he stole a phone left in a bathroom. Clements used it to call in the threat.

Clements has since bonded out of the Charlotte County Jail.