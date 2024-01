For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Dolly is a three-year-old husky mix. She’s a beautiful dog with lots of love to give. Dolly loves to receive belly rubs and swim in the pool. Not only will she soak up the sun, but she’ll soak up all you attention.

hazel is a 4-year-old dog. She is an extremely relaxed puppy while being low maintenance. Hazel gets along well with both people and other dogs. She is well trained, as she knows how to sit, stay, and catch treats. Hazel would make for a great addition to any loving home.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!