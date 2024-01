Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding a man who allegedly broke into a Lehigh Acres home.

According to Crime Stoppers, at around 2:49 p.m., on Wednesday, an adult male was seen on a Ring surveillance camera knocking on the front door of a home on Cummings Street East.

He then allegedly entered the back porch and then used a window-breaking tool to gain access to the home, Crime Stoppers reports.

He then ran away from the scene once deputies arrived on the scene.

If you know who this person is or have any information regarding the break-in, contact Crime Stoppers through their website or call 1-800-780-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

A cash reward is possible if your information leads to an arrest.