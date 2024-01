The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking isolated rain showers throughout your Friday as Southwest Florida braces for another cold front.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Isolated showers will be around the area this morning and continue through the afternoon. Temperature highs will be in the lower to mid-70s. Drier weather arrives for the evening as a strong cold front moves into Southwest Florida. That front will issue in some of the coldest air we have seen so far this winter.

Saturday: Cool morning with temperatures starting in the lower to mid-50s. Clouds will still be around the area for the first half of the morning with more sun and clouds expected for the afternoon. Temperature highs will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday: The coldest air of the season arrives for Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s north and in the mid to upper 40s south.

Winds will be breezy during the morning, causing temperatures to feel like the mid to upper 30s across the Southwest Florida area. Sun and clouds for the day with temperatures staying chilly. Temperature highs will be in the mid-60s.

