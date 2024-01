The Sunshine State will finally be living up to its name! The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said expect plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler than average.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

For the boaters, a Small Craft Advisory has been issued as we are seeing breezy conditions along the coast and choppy conditions in the Gulf.

“The Weather Authority team is not tracking rain but rather the coldest air we have seen in over a year,” Kreidler added. “Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with the windchill making it feel even colder.”

Portions of our area are under a wind chill advisory due to those temperatures feeling like the 30s with the breezy winds. This is in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon, we will reach the mid-60s for our highs. Then, during the work week will begin to warm up each day, reaching the mid-80s by midweek.