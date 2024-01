James Gainvors on trial date wipes away tears. Credit: WINK News

The sentence for a man who shot and killed his neighbor in Port Charlotte is set to be determined on Monday.

Video of a man shooting his neighbor was played in court at the beginning of James Gainvor’s trial for the murder of Matthew Hanson.

READ MORE: Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in shooting of neighbor

The single gunshot on July 5 stemmed from a fight over fireworks the night before and ended an ongoing neighborhood feud between former friends.

The jury found Gainvor guilty of manslaughter.