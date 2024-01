Beach parking will be closed on Lighthouse beach as the Sanibel lighthouse undergoes restoration after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Construction crews are expected to begin working on Monday morning, and work will continue through Friday.

Crews will be fixing one of the broken cast-iron legs of the lighthouse and will be working on beach nourishment.

The cast-iron leg had been damaged by the storm, and it drifted away. A wooden leg was installed to keep the balance as a temporary solution.

Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson said that he reached out to a company that had done the original casting to collect the broken pieces and rebuild from the business in Pennsylvania.

Johnson continued to say that construction crews will be replacing barriers to help brace against storm waves.

While parking for Lighthouse Beach will be closed, all other Sanibel beaches are open, with parking available for visitors.

Road construction is underway on the Sanibel Causeway, with traffic delays expected.