Lane closures

The southbound far right lane of Del Prado Boulevard will be closed at Southeast 42nd Terrace as a contractor working for Lee County makes repairs to a storm drainpipe.

It will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday starting at 9 p.m., Feb. 5.

The nighttime work is expected to take about two weeks, and Southeast 42nd Terrace will have no access to or from Del Prado Boulevard during construction.

Residents and commuters are asked to plan their routes accordingly and expect delays in the work area.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area.