Jury of 6 selected in new trial for convicted cop killer

A man convicted of trying to kill a cop is back in court for a re-trial.

That Cape Coral police officer was shot three times at point-blank range by Yousel Rivera during a 2011 traffic stop.

Rivera is getting a new trial because, in the previous trial, a circuit judge failed to give a jury instruction about whether Rivera knew the victim was a police officer.

Rivera was convicted of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, a crime that means a mandatory life sentence.

A jury of six people with two alternates was just recently selected for Rivera’s retail.

In a video of the crime from 2011, you can see Rivera in the passenger seat fire three shots into Officer David Wagoner.

He sat in court Tuesday before potential jurors as both the state and defense asked possible jurors about their backgrounds and biases.

One of the most important is how potential jurors feel about law enforcement officers. Are they biased to side with them or against them?

That’s because Officer David Wagoner, who spoke out during the previous trial, is the victim of this case.

“On April 16th, 2011, Yousel Rivera attempted to kill me and to take away all that I love in this world. I have sustained permanent physical damage as a result of the gunshot wounds that continue to cause pain and require treatment and therapy,” Wagoner said.