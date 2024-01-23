Student-athletes ‘man up’ by learning essential life skills

Life skills as simple as tying a tie, understanding credit, or where to look for scholarships can elevate a student-athlete from good to great both on and off the field.

The Tommy Bohanon Foundation puts it simply: man up.

This morning, more than 70 student-athletes from Dunbar, Island Coast, North Fort Myers and Riverdale High Schools learned just how to do that from leaders in their communities.

Manning up isn’t just about physical ability. It’s about everything from the impacts of your behavior to how you handle finances.

That’s what the Tommy Bohanon Foundation wants student-athletes to learn.

“You have to view them as adults now because as soon as you’re in high school, that clock starts to tick,” Bohanon said. “Once that clock is ticking these next four years matter and it kind of predicts what you’re going to do in the future.”

Bohnanon made it from North Fort Myers to the NFL with the help of influential men in his life.

That’s why once a year, through his foundation, he gathers men who have ‘made it’ from around southwest Florida to mentor high schoolers.

“The information they are giving us is so useful and so reliable,” North Fort Myers junior Kirtis Denham said. “The fact that they can take time and just really teach us, the younger generation, it’s very big.”

Whether it’s tying a tie, preparing for an interview, scholarship advice, or building your own brand.

“They give you a lot of opportunities to learn about scholarships and then also your future,” Dunbar junior Austin Price said.

“You have to keep yourself in check,” Riverdale junior Cole Cooke said. “Who you are on the field and who you are off the field are the same person. You can’t be different.”

Goliath Fishing Captain and entrepreneur James Marko was once in their shoes and believes that with help, this generation can make a difference in their communities too.

“Don’t listen to everybody telling you can’t do it, because you can,” Marko said. “I’m a living example of that. I grew up here, went to North Fort Myers High School. I’ve stayed diligent to the things that I love.”

If an athlete takes away only one thing from the seminar, Bohanon hopes it’s that their behaviors in high school have impacts on their future.