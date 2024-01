Nothing is certain except death and taxes and tax season is right around the corner. Now is the time to gather all of the documents needed to file your returns.

The IRS will begin accepting and processing federal tax returns on Monday, January 29.

Your employer has until January 31 to get you your W-2.

The tax deadline is April 15. That’s also the deadline to file an extension. Remember, a tax extension only gives you more time (until October 15) to submit your return, not pay your taxes. Even if you request an extension, you have to pay whatever you owe by April 15 or face penalties and fines. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File )

File for free

According to the Free File Alliance, about 70 percent of all taxpayers (about 100 million people) should be eligible to file their federal tax returns for free through the IRS Free File program. This tax season, if you make less than $79,000 a year, you might qualify.

Free File opened January 12, long before tax season officially began. There are eight online tax preparation options available, including TaxAct and TaxSlayer.