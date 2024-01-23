Wyzr Friends released to connect users over 40

A new app called “Wyzr Friends” is making matches, but not the romantic kind. The new release of an app has been launched in Florida to help people over 40 connect and make long-lasting friendships.

As humans, we crave friendship. But as you get older, that can get a lot harder to find.

According to the World Health Organization, one in four adults report feeling lonely. The founders behind Wyzr Friends want to bring that number down.

“We just want to encourage genuine connection. So people feel healthier, stronger, more connected socially, which helps them feel better physically, and mentally,” said Taylor Jay, one of Wyzr Friends’ founders.

The app is simple: you can sign up as a couple or by yourself, select an age range, and give a potential friend a “thumbs up.”

“You got the thumbs up. If somebody wants to match with you, you can do the thumbs up or the thumbs down. I’ve never been on a dating app. But it looks like it’d be similar to a dating app,” said Geri Salitsky from Englewood.

Wyzr Friends officially launched in Florida just last week. Users told WINK News they haven’t made any matches yet, but they’re optimistic.

With an app like this, safety ultimately comes to mind. The founders said users can opt in to getting verified, meaning they can upload any official ID to get a checkmark by their name so other users know they are who they say they are.