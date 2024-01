After years of debating the fate of land Charlotte County purchased from homeowners and through eminent domain a decade ago, a developer received the green light to purchase more than 186 acres in a Port Charlotte area previously designated to become a water park and county attraction.

Charlotte County commissioners voted 3-1 Jan. 23 to accept Kolter Group Acquisitions’ amended plan to create West Port Commons. The development will feature 262-single family homes, 192 townhomes and 42 acres of nonresidential usage along State Road 776, including space for a library, food trucks, a small or large box store, restaurant, miniature golf course and a man-made lake.

After several amendments to the Dec. 14, 2021, purchase and sale agreement of $13.87 million, which involves credits for Kolter for its roadway improvements, canal maintenance, credit for infrastructure improvements and a revised buffer zone, a closing is set for March, said Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb, who has been working closely with Kolter representatives.

According to the most recent documents presented Jan. 23, improvement costs for the land total $12,060,548, and Kolter is still to be reimbursed $5,843,966 for the company’s improvements.

Previously, commissioners elected to unwind a private contract between home developer Kolter and Arredondo Pointe, the latter of which planned to develop the water park with adjoining attractions and amenities.

The proposed 45-acre Lost Lagoon water park and surrounding amphitheater, golf facility, hotel and convention center complex were never developed.

Arredondo Pointe President Lynn Mims testified before commissioners in November 2023, citing the pandemic, supply-chain problems and higher costs as reasons preventing her firm from moving ahead with plans.

Under the original agreement with the county in 2017, land was sold to Arredondo Pointe for $6,679,200 to develop the proposed entertainment complex.

Arrendondo Pointe then entered into an agreement with Kolter, which commissioners nixed until the county took a closer look at what should be done with the land.

After two previous amendments, the county approved Kolter’s bid to purchase the middle section of Murdock Village. Holding up the sale were concerns over a buffer area, roadway improvements and more.

The dissenting vote on Jan. 23 came from Commissioner Chris Constance. Commissioner Bill Truex was not present for the vote.

The acres in the Murdock Village section of Port Charlotte have been vacant for many years after the county took over, and taxes were not paid on lots.

Arredondo Pointe’s acreage was purchased by another entity for the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.