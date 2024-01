Charles Eitel Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man in his 70s has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a car, then grabbing a gun and shooting at the victim in Naples.

The victim said 74-year-old Charles Eitel nearly hit him at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Airport Pulling Road on Wednesday.

The victim then flicked off Eitel and yelled at him.

A short time later, Eitel crashed into the victim’s car, grabbed a PepperBall gun, and shot at the victim.

The victim took a video of Eitel’s plate and watched him enter the Grey Oaks community.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.