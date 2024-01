Meet the Kids Day Tour & Luncheon

Friday, January 26, 9:00am–2:00pm

Attendees have the chance to get to meet the organizations and children benefiting from NCEF’s grants and resources.

A Look into the Lot Room

Friday, January 26, 1:30pm–3:30pm

Saturday, January 27, 11:00am–12:30pm

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, 2600 Tiburon Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Vintner Dinner

Friday, January 26, Evening – various locations

These private dinners are hosted by Festival Trustees and feature award-winning chefs and celebrated vintners.

2024 Live Auction

Saturday, January 27, 11:00am–5:00pm

Here’s where the magic happens and people bid hundreds of thousands of dollars on elaborate trips, expensive cars and lots of wine!

Celebration Brunch