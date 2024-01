People enjoy the water along Naples Beach. (Credit: WINK News)

The beach has some creeps. A beautiful day on the waterfront could turn into a nightmare of sexual violation.

There have been 10 reports from Naples Police of people exposing themselves within the last six months in Naples. At least three led to arrests, and the majority of these cases have been around Naples Beach. In 2022, there was only one reported case.

People don’t like it one bit. They’re disgusted and fear for kids. They hope this person is caught soon.

“It’s not right,” said beachgoer Ed Hayes. “There’s a lot of people just trying to enjoy themselves, and you shouldn’t be subjected to that.”

Naples PD thinks the rise may have to do with population and tourism growth.

“We’re a destination city. You never really know what you’re gonna get, as far as you come in contact with people are in and out of our town and our city, our state, every day from all walks of life, especially escaping cold weather,” said Lieutenant Bryan McGinn, Naples Police Department.

If you see anything strange, NPD asks you to report it immediately.

“It may be nothing, it may be a misunderstanding, and everybody is good to go and on their way, or it could be it could be a serial individual that does this on a regular basis, maybe not in our area, but elsewhere,” McGinn said.

McGinn said that in the cases that have led to arrests, it was the victim and witness’s quick reporting that helped. He said videos, pictures, and a good description help, too.