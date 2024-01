A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Tax season officially opens on Monday, and a new tool called Direct File will help some file their taxes to the IRS, now that they’re ready to accept returns.

The IRS expects around 129 million individual returns in 2024, most of which will be processed within 21 days.

The IRS offers a “free file” option for those with an income of $79,000 or less.

Direct File will be a new software pilot program offered in 12 states. Certain taxpayers in Florida and other states that don’t have a state income tax will be eligible to participate beginning in mid-March.

