Geoffery Glover mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

Authorities need help finding a man convicted of DUI manslaughter and wanted for probation violation.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, while driving, Geoffery Glover killed his passenger after crashing into a pole in Lee County.

If you know where Glover is, you may be eligible for a cash reward by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers.

You can call in a tip at 800-780-TIPS (8477).