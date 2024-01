In another sign of recovery and growth after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach has a new resort pool for you to kick back and relax in.

Margaritaville opened its Fins Up Beach Club to the public on Monday.

Of course, the Parrot Heads Club were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and they said it’s all about the island lifestyle.

The resort hired nearly 400 people after opening in December, as the first large building on the island in two decades– a sign of moving forward after Ian.

It’s usually $60-70 a day, but on Monday, guests got to experience the live music and fun for free, and the margaritas flowed.

“It took a lot of resilience, creativity, perseverance [to get] where we are at today,” said David Cesario, vice president and general manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach.

The main structure withstood Ian, but the historic Fort Myers Beach cigar hut was destroyed. A restaurant called Salty Rim will take its place, opening in April or May, just in time for summer, so kick off your flip-flops and find a pop top.

Day passes for the Fins Up resort are up for grabs each day of the year starting Monday.

Ticket prices during the week will generally start at $65 on weekdays and $75 on the weekend.