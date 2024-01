Harbor Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Revere Street, will be closed nightly for construction work in Port Charlotte.

Crews will begin work Feb. 5 until Feb. 16, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This closure is required to construct the Harbor Boulevard intersection improvements project.

Detour signs will be in place directing traffic.

Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.