A semi-truck that was carrying several cars crashed into a ditch on State Road 31 in Charlotte County.

The crash happened near the area of Babcock Ranch Eco Tours Entrance on Tuesday morning.

A large crane at the scene has slowed down traffic as crews work to remove the semi-truck from the ditch.

The southbound lane is closed. People are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.