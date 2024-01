A car crashed into a bus at the intersection of Santa Barbera Boulevard and Southwest Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

The crash was reported to happen at around 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday.

A red car was also involved in the crash and sustained frontal damages.

The bus number 2241 was involved in the crash.

Nineteen students were reported to be on the bus and have been transferred to another bus for transportation.

No injuries have been reported and the school bus sustained minor damages.

An ambulance along with several Cape Coral Police cruisers have been dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The scene has been cleared and normal traffic has resumed.