Someone who responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a motorcycle took off on the bike without paying for it, and now police want to identify him.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the man told the seller he wanted to test-drive the $5,300 2020 Yamaha and never returned to seal the deal.

It happened on Thursday, at around 5:45 p.m. from a residence in Bonita Springs.

If you have any information on who this man is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit an anonymous tip here and through the P3 Tips mobile app.